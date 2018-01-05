Women in Business: Pam Scott - Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea

× Expand Pam Scott

Owner Pam Scott’s touch can be seen a little bit of everywhere in Snapper Grabber’s Land & Sea in Vestavia.

It can be seen in the market’s décor, in its events and even in its soup options.

“I love to make soup — that’s one of my favorite things to make, and I think I do a pretty good job at soup,” Scott said. “We just started our soup de jour, so I made chicken and wild rice,” Scott said. “I love getting in the kitchen.”

Scott, who bought Snapper Grabbers with her husband Kent Scott in 2012, brings more than 16 years of professional event planning experience to the business, including 13 years as director of events for Southern Living at Home, and later Willow House, Inc. Along with her husband’s passion for seafood and culinary experience, Snapper Grabbers gained a spot as a well-known seafood market in the community.

They recently expanded to Snapper Grabber’s Land & Sea, which included the addition of a butcher shop, café and ever-expanding wine selection.

“We actually opened and expanded at the suggestion of our customers,” Scott said. “It was kind of their idea for us to add the butcher shop part, the meat, because that way they could come in, and it would be a one-stop shop.”

The expansion has been met with positive community feedback, according to Scott, as it provided a “mom and pop” place to eat, in addition to their fresh meat and seafood and great customer service. Whether a customer comes in with a plan for dinner or just with questions, Scott said their employees work to take care of everyone who walks through their doors. They can provide recipes, detailed instructions and even wine pairings.

“The main thing, really, that sets us apart in every aspect of the business, whether it’s seafood, the meat, or the wine, is the individualized attention that we give our customers,” Scott said.

Everyone at Snapper Grabber’s is a foodie, Scott said, and they love helping provide customers with the answers they’re seeking. For Scott, one of her favorite parts of the business is seeing people enjoy a good meal in their café.

“I like serving people prepared food, so I’ve enjoyed the café part, myself,” Scott said. “Just because when someone sits down to a hot bowl of gumbo or a blackened gulf shrimp salad and they see the freshness and taste the flavors, and you get that wonderful feedback from the customer, it’s very rewarding.”

Events, which include Wine Walkabouts, cooking classes and private events, are another highlight at the business since event planning is her niche, Scott said.

Snapper Grabber’s hosts four Wine Walkabouts a year, which includes culinary stations with a small plate prepared by their chefs and paired with a fine wine by a guest sommelier. Their cooking classes have also expanded along with the market, as the extra space allows for more participants in the class, Scott said.

“[At events] they have a great time, and it’s an enjoyable situation,” Scott said. “They just really interact with each other, and it just seems like there’s a lot of fun and joy when people are in this space.”

► WHERE: 521 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101

► CALL: 824-9799

► WEBSITE: snappergrabbers.com

