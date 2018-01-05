Women in Business: Margie Beth Shaw - MB Realty Group

The MB Realty Group - is a new Birmingham real estate group that joined forces to provide a sophisticated experience in the Birmingham luxury home market for both the seller and the purchaser.

“We recognized a need,” Margie Beth Shaw said.

Shaw, who recently won 2017 Residential Sales Associate of the Year award from the Birmingham Association of Realtors, has been a multi-million dollar producer every year since she started selling real estate in 2015. Now Shaw, along with her associate Bonny Cornelius and her luxury partner Susan Bennett are teaming up to launch their own group.

Bennett contributes luxury selling experience to MB Realty Group, and Cornelius currently oversees operations, works with the marketing director and leads customer experience.

“We are the perfect trio,” Shaw said.

Cornelius added: “We each have a set of skills that make us a great team. Three confident women creating the new standard.”

Shaw said their team is full of energy, drive and vision, and they operate as a team of go-getters.

“From beginning to end, our collective goal is to surprise and delight our clients every step of the way. Along with marketing Birmingham’s most luxurious homes, we also enjoy helping families in all price points, whether it is time to up-size, down-size, or just move to a home across town,” Shaw said.

► CALL: 234-2906

► WEBSITE: thembrealtygroup.com

