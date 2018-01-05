Women in Business: Margaret O’Bryant - Primrose School at Liberty Park

× Expand Margaret O’Bryant

In June 2010, Margaret O’Bryant opened the Primrose School at Liberty Park, an early childhood education center that provides a premier early education and childcare experience for children from six weeks old to pre-kindergarten.

While living in Atlanta, O’Bryant’s two children attended a Primrose School franchise. It was clear to O’Bryant that her children were receiving high-quality care while being educated. After having such a positive experience with her own children, she looked into franchise opportunities and moved to Birmingham to open the location at Liberty Park.

What sets Primrose Schools apart is their dedication to early education, which is seen in their exclusive Balanced Learning Curriculum. The basis for this curriculum — based off research conducted by the National Scientific Council on the Developing Child — is that the early years of a child’s life lay a foundation for a range of developmental outcomes such as self-confidence, mental health and the motivation to learn. The earlier these skills are taught, the more likely they are to be successful later in life.

O’Bryant sees opportunities for growth in Liberty Park.

“Our goal is to provide more opportunities for families to enroll their children in an environment where they know their children will be engaged and educated,” O’Bryant said.

► WHERE: 1800 Urban Center Parkway

► CALL: 969-8202

► WEBSITE: primroseschools.com/schools/liberty-park

Sponsored Content.