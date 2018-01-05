Women in Business: Keri Bates - Rocky Ridge Drug Company

× Expand Keri Bates.

Rocky Ridge Drug Company pharmacist Keri Bates has joined the ranks of women entrepreneurs and embarked on an exciting professional challenge in opening her own pharmacy in Vestavia. An Auburn University alumna, Bates completed her pharmacy studies in 2009. She and her family opened the doors of Rocky Ridge Drug Company in February 2017.

“Owning your own business is not for every woman,” Bates said. “You have to learn that a certain amount of fear is just part of it, and let that drive you forward and push you to succeed.”

Bringing a woman’s touch to the pharmacy business has been fun and rewarding, but not without challenges as both a business woman and mother.

Bates strives to set the quality and standard of service apart in the pharmacy, while being the best mom she can be to her two young children. Having that dual role in her life enables her to understand and help meet the needs of her patients and customers.

The pharmacy does its best to anticipate those needs, from prescriptions and over-the-counter medications and gift items, to a free delivery service to take some of the strain and hassle out of getting to the storefront. “I try to bring that mindset into the pharmacy to care for and nurture the customers,” she said.

Bates believes women can do all they set out to in business with a sincere desire to succeed. “It’s impossible to do it all and be perfect,” Bates said, ”but it is possible to stay focused on the main thing that brought you into the business you’re in, which in my case, is a genuine desire to help the people of my community.”

► WHERE: 3346 Morgan Drive

► CALL: 259-7100

► WEBSITE: rockyridgedrugco.com

Sponsored Content.