Women in Business: Gina Saab - Second Hand Rose

× Expand Gina Saab

What is Gina Saab’s secret to balancing it all as a wife, mother of three and business owner?

“I don’t require a lot of sleep, fortunately,” she laughed.

She likes to give 100 percent to everything she’s invested in — to her husband, her children, ages 17, 24 and 25 — and her business, Second Hand Rose, a high-end consignment shop. Saab has owned Second Hand Rose, the oldest ladies’ consignment shop in the state of Alabama, for 11 years. It has been in business for more than 35 years and still maintains its flagship store in Pelham as well as a second store, which opened in Cahaba Heights five years ago.

“What’s unique about us is we specialize in high end ladies’ consignment — we always have really nice ladies clothing; and people say it’s like shopping all over the world under one roof,” Saab said. “We have so many different fabulous labels, and people find great gems.”

Customers are surprised by the variety of items they find, Saab said, from designer handbags to jewelry to clothing. Shoppers range in age from 18 to 80, she said, and she and her 12 employees between the two stores work to make the customer experience as high end as the labels they sell.

“Most everybody who ever shops with us are loyal to us,” she said. “They always come back and like the service we provide to them. They seem very happy to come in and shop with us.”

► WHERE: 4200 Oakview Lane; 2015 Valleydale Road

► CALL: 970-7997,987-7027, respectively

► WEBSITE: shrose.com

Sponsored Content.