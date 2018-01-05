Women in Business: Frances Knox - LAH Real Estate

× Expand Frances Knox

Transitioning from working in a lab to working in real estate might seem like an unusual switch to some, but for LAH Real Estate agent Frances Knox, it was the perfect transition.

“It’s been a great career choice,” said Frances, who has been an agent for 31 years.

Frances has consistently been a top producer for the real estate companies for which she has worked.

Rather than focusing on a specific zip code or type of real estate, Frances said her experience “runs the gamut,” meaning she can step into any situation as a Realtor.

“It’s really helped me gain a lot of experience in many different seller and buyer transactions and areas,” she said.

She sees herself as an ambassador of sorts for Birmingham, and she presents clients who are new to the area her “Birmingham in a Bag” — a bundle of goodies from local businesses.

Frances is involved in the community, as a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, the Ballet Women’s Committee and other networking groups.

Her main focus, however, is forming relationships with her clients. These relationships help people grow comfortable with a new area and help them to know that their agent has their best interest in mind, Frances said.

“The relationship comes first and then listing/buying the house comes second,” Frances said.

Whether a client is listing or buying a property, Frances’ guarantee is that the client will be “Sold on Service.”

Sponsored Content.