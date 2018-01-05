Women in Business: Dr. Christine Abenoja - Abenoja Orthodontics

× Expand Dr. Christine Abenoja

Every time Dr. Christine Abenoja takes off a patient’s braces, it feels like a victory. She’s not just giving them straight teeth, but confidence that lasts a lifetime.

Dr. Abenoja treats patients of all ages for varying orthodontic issues; including alignment, irregular bite, sleep apnea and temporomandibular disorder (TMD).

Having her own practice really allows Dr. Abenoja to practice the way she likes, which means utilizing new technology to enhance her patients’ overall experience. She is most excited about the new digital scanner which will show patients their new smile before they even begin treatment and eliminates the need for impressions. This greatly changes the client experience.

The practice also uses an innovative bracket system, this includes traditional metal brackets as well as a beautiful, clear aesthetic ceramic bracket. And, as one of the top 15 percent of providers for Invisalign nationwide, Dr. Abenoja provides the clear aligner system to many children, teens and adults. Invisalign has made technological strides that allow for faster and more predictable treatment.

No matter which orthodontic product the patient chooses, Dr. Abenoja says, “What matters most to our patients is ease of scheduling and the final result. I believe we deliver on both.”

