Women in Business: Dr. Anne England - Vestridge Animal Clinic

Dr. Anne England grew up in the Hoover/ Vestavia Hills area, attending Berry High School before graduating from Auburn University and later from the Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine summa cum laude in 1984. She has owned and operated Vestridge Animal Clinic since 2005.

Vestridge is a full-service veterinary hospital limited to small animals and works to provide a warm and friendly professional environment where they treat each pet as if it was their own.

From internal medicine, surgery, dermatology and dentistry to the newest technologic advances of laser therapy, digital radiography and cancer treatments, England wants to keep up with technological advances, while providing different levels of treatment options tailored to the needs and preferences of each owner and pet.

At Vestridge, England also works with regenerative medicine consisting of platelet rich plasma and autologous stem cell therapy (stem cells taken from the pet’s own body) to help provide the best individualized treatment options for her clients. It is an exciting new era in veterinary medicine with the advent of regenerative medicine.

In 2017, Vestridge performed more than 100 stem cell and platelet rich plasma (PRP) administrations for many types of degenerative diseases such as arthritis, as well as immune-mediated and chronic inflammatory diseases such as allergies, pancreatitis, asthma and inflammatory bowel disease. Other conditions which previously had not been adequately helped with conventional medical treatment benefited from the PRP treatment as well.

PRP is exciting because it is very affordable and is an outpatient procedure because it usually does not require general anesthesia to perform.

England has been highlighted in a national veterinary publication for her clinic’s work in regenerative medicine procedures.

► WHERE: 1444 Montgomery Highway

► CALL: 205-822-0210

► WEBSITE: vestridgeanimalclinic.com

