Women in Business: Brittany (Winslet) Baker and Mallory Rice Collier - Winslet & Rhys Mercantile

When Mallory Rice Collier and Brittany (Winslet) Baker opened the doors to Winslet and Rhys in July 2016, their goal was to bring a modern spin to the old mercantile shop. Their store is located in the MAKEbhm building in the Avondale neighborhood.

Although Baker and Collier make their home in Vestavia Hills, they made the decision to open their doors in Avondale.

“It was a great fit,” Baker said.

True to a mercantile Store, Winslet and Rhys is stocked with quality items such as clothing, gifts, stationery and bath and body items. Every item in the store is hand selected by the pair and many of the brands are made in Birmingham.

“We search for a certain aesthetic at a reasonable price,” Baker said. “There were items that we were finding online, but we also wanted to shop local.”

Each item in the store is marked to indicate if it is handmade, Made in Alabama, Made in Birmingham or if the proceeds from the sale give back to a charity.

When asked if she had any advice for other women looking to go into business, Baker said: “There will never be a perfect time to start a business. If you wait for that moment, then it will never happen.”

The hard work is worth it, Baker said, and will pay off.

► WHERE: 4000 Third Ave. S.

► CALL: 201-4456

► WEBSITE: winsletandrhys.com

