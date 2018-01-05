Women in Business: Becky Hicks - RE/MAX

× Expand Becky Hicks

When Realtor Becky Hicks entered the real estate business in 2005, she originally intended to do it part-time. She had left another career behind, sold her business and didn’t absolutely have to sell real estate — but she wanted to.

Soon, however, Hicks realized that there is no such thing as working part-time in real estate.

“It’s a full-time business or nothing at all,” she said. “Advice I would give women coming into this business is that this is a profession, not a hobby.”

In her former career, she was the boss. Now, she is still the boss, but also everything else: “the chief cook and bottle washer,” as she put it. She wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s very rewarding, but you are held to a very high standard because you have people’s lives in your hands,” she said. “I take that very seriously. People depend on you, and it’s your job not to let them down.”

Hicks’ work in real estate centers mostly around sellers but she also loves helping homebuyers who are either downsizing or buying their dream home — two very different ends of the spectrum. Sometimes a seller wants her to help them find another home. Hicks specializes in working with Seniors who are looking to move to a smaller property but also works with buyers in the area of luxury home marketing.

She also helps homeowners with relocation and sometimes helps homeowners with lateral moves in the Vestavia Hills area. One commonality?

“They all tend to want to stay within the Vestavia Hills school system,” Hicks said. “It is one of the best in the country.”

Though her own children are grown and out of the school system, Hicks stays in Vestavia Hills because she loves the city and its people. Hicks, in addition to her work in real estate, serves on the board of directors for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and continually seeks to do more for the people of the city she loves.

“My goal is to continue being successful at what I love to do, and what I love to do is work with the people of Vestavia Hills. They are my neighbors,” she said. “I want to help my neighbors reach their goals, live where they want to live and have the home they want to have.”

It is work that brings ultimate fulfillment, she said.

“The joy that you feel when you help someone else realize their dream is what I am most proud of,” Hicks said. “Either moving on — some people are relocating with jobs and have to move out of state and leave their home behind, and some people are moving here from other places — some making the lateral move within Vestavia Hills — everyone has their own goals, their own agenda and their own dreams to make their lives better. I get to be a small part of helping them realize their dream of making their lives better.”

Every morning she rises at 5 a.m. and there are often late nights, but Hicks never sees her work as burdensome.

“I feel blessed,” she said. “God put me in this position to help other people realize their dreams and get to where they want to be. I consider it a great honor.”

