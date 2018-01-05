Women in Business: Anna Barnes - The Blue Willow

× Expand Anna Barnes

Anna Barnes was a loyal customer of The Blue Willow, but she never imagined the gift shop would one day become her own.

An educator by trade, she decided to stay home after having her first son. She and her husband already owned one business, but they were looking for ways to get into retail.

While shopping at The Blue Willow, she noticed the store was closing. The previous owner had managed the store for 12 years and was ready to retire. Barnes inquired about purchasing the store and took over the business seven years ago.

The Blue Willow sells a variety of products for babies, home decor, seasonal products, college gear, jewelry and accessories, candles and more. They also offer gift-wrapping and ways to personalize products such as monogramming, engraving or etching. Outside products can also be brought in for monogramming.

The Blue Willow is much more than a gift shop as they sell unique home decor items and personal accessories such as jewelry and bags.

“You can come shop for yourself or for others,” Barnes said. “We’re your one-stop shop for everything.”

Barnes will always face competition from online shops and big box retailers and sees that as one of her biggest challenges as a small business owner.

“It’s important to support your local businesses because those businesses make up your community,” Barnes said. “Coming to The Blue Willow is like coming over to see your friend — we take care of our customers.”

► WHERE: 3930 Crosshaven Drive

► CALL: 968-0909

► WEBSITE: thebluewillow.com

