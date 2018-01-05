Women in Business: Angela Stevens - BRIK Realty

× Expand Angela Stevens

Angela Stevens began her career with Brik Realty three years ago. Since becoming a Realtor, she has loved the opportunity the job gives her to build relationships with new people.

“I love helping people,” Stevens said. “When somebody buys a house, it is one of the biggest decisions they will make in their lifetime.”

Stevens said she enjoys being there to help a person navigate through the important life decision of purchasing a home.

“What draws me to real estate is [that] I’m just a piece of the puzzle for them when they’re making a big decision like that,” Stevens said. “It’s a really cool thing to be part of someone’s decision making process.”

Customer service, Stevens said, is an important aspect to the service that Brik Realty provides to its clients.

“When somebody uses myself and Brik, I strive to go above and beyond for them,” Stevens said. “It’s important that I am a resource, because they’re not going to know everything that they need to know. It’s my job to make sure that they know it.”

Stevens said she puts in a lot of work to be the best that she can be for her clients, which Stevens said is rewarded by how excited her customers are when they find their perfect home.

“I think that it is so rewarding to see [clients] on closing day [and] to see how excited they are to get a new home,” Stevens said.

While Stevens said that she enjoys the relationships that she builds with her clients, she also said that it can be challenging at times to manage the emotional side of the job.

“It’s hard. Just because you put an offer in for a client doesn’t mean that you’re going get it,” Stevens said. “I have to prepare my client that it could go either way. [It] is a challenge in the business to overcome that emotional roller coaster.”

Even with this challenge, Stevens said that she tries to keep a positive attitude, and she urges for other women considering a career in real estate to not be discouraged by the difficulties of the field.

“I would say to any woman getting started early, do the best to be as confident as you can,” Stevens said. “There’s going to be some days that are tougher than others, [but] you can’t let those days invade your thought process.”

A positive perspective is what Stevens said has kept her going in the business, which often leads to getting to see her clients either find a new home or sell a home.

“We’re all accomplishing a goal, whether you’re selling your home or you’re buying a home,” Stevens said.

“If we get to the closing table and it’s gone smoothly, it’s very rewarding to see my clients accomplish a big goal like that,” Stevens said.

► WHERE: 2901 Second Ave. S., Suite 230

► CALL: 907-8915

► WEBSITE: brikrealty.com/agents/62578-Angela-Stevens/

Sponsored Content.