Women in Business: Andrea Newell - Birmingham Mortgage Group

Three years ago, Andrea Newell and her husband Turenne took a leap of faith and started their own company, Birmingham Mortgage Group.

They’ve since grown their business through expertise, prayer and a commitment to giving clients “the Disney experience.”

“We want you to feel like you’re getting the best of the best,” Andrea Newell said. “It’s about finding solutions, not excuses.”

The Birmingham Mortgage Group team works with a variety of investors and banks so that each client gets a mortgage, refinance or other loan that fits their needs. Newell focuses on the marketing and growth of the business so her husband can spend his time “putting our clients in the best product possible.”

“We scour the market for the best products out there,” Newell said.

If you’re thinking about buying a home, refinancing or getting a loan for a renovation or another major purchase, Newell’s top tip is to avoid procrastinating. Start talking with a loan officer as early as possible so you can start repairing your credit, paying off loans and making other decisions to put yourself in a better financial position.

“If you’re thinking you’re a year out from making a decision, that’s the time to start talking to your mortgage representative,” she said.

► WHERE: 4268 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 100

► CALL: 259-1656

► WEBSITE: bhammortgage.com

Sponsored Content.