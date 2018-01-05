Women in Business: Amy Lawson - RealtySouth

× Expand Amy Lawson

Real estate runs in Amy Lawson’s blood. Her father, grandfather, aunt and uncle were all realtors.

After 10 years of practicing as an attorney, Lawson decided she wanted a career that allowed more flexibility to spend time with her children. With her family history, real estate was a natural fit.

Lawson, now an agent with RealtySouth, has been selling real estate for 14 years. She primarily works in the Over-the-Mountain area, and she said most of her business comes through referrals and word of mouth.

Though she’s consistently near the top of RealtySouth’s agent rankings, Lawson said her personal goalpost to measure success isn’t sales volume, but happy clients. She takes the time to listen and understand what people are looking for.

“I’m highly attentive,” Lawson said. “I answer the phone, I give them advice when asked. Sometimes I give them advice when not asked.”

With her previous career in law and a business degree, Lawson’s background and education go to work for her clients when it’s time to do the final negotiations.

“I enjoy the contract negotiation part because that’s what I was trained in,” Lawson said. “It comes natural to me.”

For clients thinking of buying a home, Lawson said the search should start earlier than you think. If you wait until spring or summer to start looking, Lawson said you’ll likely miss out on some of the busiest selling months.

“Timing is important,” she said. “Most of the sales volume that I see is January, February and March.”

► CALL: 215-0284

► WEBSITE: amylawson.realtysouth.com

