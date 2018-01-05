Women in Business: Amy Jason - Cookie Fix

× Expand Amy Jason.

“I don’t always know what’s for dinner, but I always know what’s for dessert,” Amy Jason said. And at her store, Cookie Fix, cookies are always on the table.

After years of hearing compliments about her cookies, the Vestavia Hills resident decided to open her specialty cookie boutique in downtown Homewood in 2016, two days before Thanksgiving. Now, a year later, her business has grown “by leaps and bounds,” she said.

Cookie Fix offers a wide variety of cookies that are made with the highest quality ingredients and baked throughout the day — not cooked in one large batch at the start of each day. She said this way, she and her employees are able to provide the freshest cookies to their customers.

As the owner, Jason does a little bit of everything, from cleaning out the freezer to recipe creation, but said she couldn’t do it without the help of her team. Together, they work to create an atmosphere as unique and warm as their cookies.

Jason and her team offer catering trays, frozen cookie dough, corporate orders, cookie tins and also love to suggest drool-worthy “over-the-top desserts,” using frozen cookie dough at home. They also sell bakeware and the Dough Makers baking sheets, which she credits to helping create the signature crispy outside and gooey inside her cookies are known for.

“We’re really invested in the customer experience,” she said.

Jason is active in the Vestavia community, particularly the school system. The youngest of her three children is still in school in Vestavia, and Jason said it is a pleasure to donate her time and talent to Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation and other community causes.

“[I love seeing] people’s faces light up as they tell me about sharing cookies,” she said. “They’re sharing themselves, and they’re spreading smiles. Very sweet!”

► WHERE: 2854 18th St., Homewood

► CALL: 582-2623

► WEBSITE: cookiefixnow.com

Sponsored Content.