Women in Business: Susan Phillips, M.D. - Dysautonomia MVP Center

× Expand Susan Phillips

When learning to navigate the symptoms of dysautonomia, a gentle and skilled hand can make all the difference for a patient.

The doctors and staff at the Dysautonomia-MVP Center are trying to do just that.

Dr. Susan Phillips said her goal, in addition to diagnosing and treating her patients, is to nurture her patients and ensure they receive quality care.

“In a medical practice, the bottom line is patient satisfaction,” she said. “That is critical in maintaining an active and productive practice.”

The Dysautonomia-MVP Center has an all-female staff that Dr. Phillips said is experienced and well equipped to support and help their patients, the majority of which are female.

“Women tend to be more empathetic,” Dr. Phillips said, “and with a medical practice, that makes it easier to relate to and understand your patients, male or female.”

Dr. Phillips likes to encourage women to become health care providers. She is able to show young women what they can accomplish in the future.

“Intermittently, I have been able to discuss my situation with younger women who are not sure of the next steps they need to take in order to reach their goals in life,” Dr. Phillips said. “I am frequently asked questions about options with medical training and career choices as a doctor. I think it helps for them to see in reality what we are capable of accomplishing.”

► WHERE: 2470 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 200

► CALL: 286-3200

► WEBSITE: mvpctr.com

Sponsored Content.