Women in Business: Lisa Altamirano - Agile Physical Therapy

When physical therapist Lisa Altamirano opened Agile Physical Therapy in Vestavia in 2008, it fulfilled her long-held desire to open a private practice based on the traditional medical values of service.

“We care about the whole person and listen to all the factors in their medical history and what’s important to their life,” Altamirano said.

And she enjoys her work.

“I love what I do,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to facilitate someone to help themselves feel better and have them realize they can participate in life as they desire,” she says.

Agile, where Altamirano is clinical director, is a fitness studio and rehabilitation facility that offers a variety of services, including Pilates, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine.

Altamirano and her staff blend traditional and innovative treatments to offer the best possible care.

“I thrive on being creative when a treatment isn’t working and I have to think out of the box on a resolution that may not be traditional but is based on good medical practices and theory,” she said.

Agile serves all ages, from adolescents to seniors, and can help almost anyone, including athletes, dancers, gymnasts and people with injuries.

A Florida native, Altamirano moved to Birmingham to study dance at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and later earned a BFA in dance at New York University.

She earned a master’s degree in physical therapy from UAB and worked with UAB Sports Medicine for a decade before opening Agile.

Altamirano and her husband, Victor, have three children.

For more information, call 969-7887 or go to myagilept.com.