Women in Business: Kim Nguyen - Uptown Nail Spa

Kim Nguyen brings 24 years of experience to her business, Uptown Nails, which opened three years ago. The popular nail salon provides clients with excellent service in a comfortable environment.

Not only do they provide excellent service, but they also create a luxurious experience for the customer. Services include pedicures and gel manicures, with a variety of colors to choose from. There are also a variety of special artist designs available. In addition, the team at Uptown Nails also offers acrylic nails, basic manicures and waxing. Nguyen prides herself on offering customers a beautiful and pristine atmosphere, which includes maintaining clean pedicure spa tubs with disposable liners. Nguyen’s attention to detail and customer service is the reason for her success and excellent reputation.

Nguyen takes time with each client needs and desires. Her kindness and attentiveness to clients has earned her life-long customers, making Uptown nails the perfect place for a day of pampering.

Uptown Nail Spa

4851 Cahaba River Rd.

703-8290