Women in Business: Julie C. Harper - The Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham

Julie C. Harper, MD, of The Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham, which has been in Vestavia for eight years. Harper was drawn to her profession as a result of her on skin concerns as a teenager suffering with acne. Her dermatologist helped her so much that it inspired her to do the same for others. She spent seven years in practice at UAB, but after having a family found that her own practice allowed her to have more control of her work schedule.

Her work enables her to give back to her patients and the community. “I strive to offer really superb, comprehensive dermatologic care to my patients. I like to be a supporter of the Vestavia community. My faith prompts me to really love my patients and to treat them even better…” she said.

Harper is a Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where she practiced full-time for seven years before opening her own practice in Vestavia Hills. She received her medical degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia School of Medicine, and went on to complete an internship in Internal Medicine. She completed her dermatology residency at the University of Missouri, Columbia and her undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University. Dr. Harper is founding director of the American Acne and Rosacea Society, and the Society’s President-Elect. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology’s Acne Work Group and recently co-authored national guidelines for the treatment of acne. Dr. Harper speaks nationally on the subjects of acne and rosacea and has recently been invited to both Germany and Brazil to hare her expertise.

The Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham

2470 Rocky Ridge Road

978-3336