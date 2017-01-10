Women in Business: Jana Hanna - RealtySouth

There’s a wide market in Birmingham real estate, but realtor Jana Hanna prefers to keep a tight focus on one market: Vestavia Hills.

It’s the city where Hanna lives, where her two sons go to school and 99 percent of her customers are buying or selling in Vestavia Hills or have been referred to her by a Vestavia resident.

“For the most part, Vestavia is my area. So you get to know the ins and outs of pretty much everything in real estate,” Hanna said.

Hanna has worked in real estate for six years, coming from a background in sales and mortgage banking. She chose to join RealtySouth’s Vestavia office because of their high volume of sales in the city. Right now, Hanna said some parts of Vestavia have become a seller’s market, so buyers need an agent with significant expertise to guide them through the process.

“It’s a fast moving market. It’s a hot market right now,” Hanna said.

Honesty and communication are key to Hanna’s work with clients and other local agents. She said her goal is for her client to show to closing day with a smile because Hanna has done much of the work in the background. In 2016, homes that Hanna represented were on the market an average of ____ days.

“I try to take the stress off of people when they sell or when they’re buying,” she said.

The Vestavia Hills RealtySouth office is located at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. Contact Hanna at 835-6188 or visit janahanna.com.