Women in Business: Frances Knox - RealtySouth

Frances Knox with RealtySouth has been serving the Birmingham area for more than 30 years.

Frances was working in a local hospital laboratory when she heard the call of the real estate industry.

“I was originally working at UAB in a cancer research laboratory and then was recruited into real estate by a friend,” Knox said. “My real estate career took off from there.”

Frances enjoys the real estate industry in Birmingham because of the level playing field she feels it has.

“I think real estate is a great business to be in because there are really no limits to what you can achieve,” Knox said. “I think it is a great industry for females because you’re on equal footing with the men in the industry, because you are what you earn and you are in charge of your own destiny.”

Frances has worked with a diverse group of clients throughout the years and has assisted buyers and sellers from more than 30 different countries. She also has several professional designations and is a USAA certified agent as well as a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

These experiences have helped her to develop her own exclusive systems Frances says make the buying and selling process run smoothly.

“I am a major proponent of risk management,” Knox said. “Whether it be a buyer or seller, I make sure to protect the interest of my client while also having a smooth transaction and getting to the closing. I also do a lot of follow up and communication with my clients along the way so they are never wondering what is going on or what happens next. My goal is for my clients to be “Sold on Service.”