Women in Business: Emily Tuttle-Shell - Bistro V

Emily Tuttle-Shell and her staff at Bistro V in Vestavia are creating delicious and fresh seasonal dishes to serve to the community.

Tuttle-Shell is proud to work in Vestavia and has a long history with restaurants in the area.

"I actually got started in the restaurant industry at Klingler's Bakery right down the way from us and I have worked in restaurants ever since then," said Tuttle-Shell. "I worked in this building when it was City Hall Diner and when the owner passed away we decided we could open a restaurant together."

Tuttle-Shell says as a woman in the restaurant industry, she loves seeing her daily goals accomplished and just being able to do a great job for others.

"I'm just proud of consistently hitting my daily goals and I am proud of that I am a woman with a family who is able to do this," said Tuttle-Shell. "This job is awesome and challenging, I love it. I love the service and making people’s day and making their event or anniversary, and as a woman I am proud I can get those things done because it hasn’t always been that way.”

Tuttle-Shell is especially thankful for a certain group of her staff.

"I am so thankful for all of the women who work here with me," said Tuttle-Shell. "They are the backbone of the restaurant, they help me daily and they keep up with what my goals are and we get it done. They’re awesome, some of them are mothers, some of them are in school and some of them have two jobs and we all just work hard. They are all servers in the front of the house. They are the ambassadors of this restaurant and they do an amazing job."

Another woman Tuttle-Shell is thankful for is her grandmother, who is the source of her passion for cooking and serving.

"I do the desserts here and she is my main inspiration when it comes to that. She will cook like eight desserts on holidays for 16 people,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle-Shell and the staff at Bistro V also pride themselves on serving Vestavia dishes made with fresh local ingredients.

"Our menu is seasonal," said Tuttle-Shell. "We get whatever is available locally and use as much local organic produce as we can get. We get our produce from the farmers markets and our menu reflects the season we are in."

Bistro V is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday and they also host a plethora of events in their restaurant in Vestavia serving customized catering menus for each event.

Bistro V is located at 521 Montgomery Highway. Call 823-1505 or visit bistro-v.com for more information.