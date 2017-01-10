Women in Business: Dr. Kris Mahaffey - Pet Vet Animal Hospital

Dr. Kris Mahaffey and the staff at Pet Vet Animal Hospital in Vestavia aim to provide the highest level of care to the community’s pets and the most convenient experience to their owners.

Mahaffey has been practicing veterinary medicine in Vestavia for over 17 years.

"We had been in the area for quite some time" said Mahaffey. "We thought there was a need for some of the individuals in the area, a large percentage of my clientele are moms and they are constantly on the run. Between their work and getting children to school, there was just a niche for a veterinary hospital that kind of catered to them as far as having a convenient drop-off service as well as pickup."

Mahaffey believes that everything is about convenience and efficiency in today’s society and she took that into consideration when picking her location.

"I kind of kid about it but we are on a school road. So many of the elementary schools and our junior and high school run along Highway 31," said Mahaffey. "Everything is about convenience these days, and as a working mom I appreciate that and I think our clientele does as well.”

Pet Vet offers a variety of services including general wellness, surgery, dermatology, internal medicine, dental and boarding services.

"I think the big thing is that we individualize the animal and we take care of not only the animals needs but owners as well and I think that’s what’s important."

Pet Vet is located at 2021 Kentucky Avenue. Call 824-2077 or visit alpetvet.vetstreet.com for more information.