Women in Business: Dr. Diana Wood & Dr. Melanie Spooner - Wood & Spooner Cosmetic and General Dentistry

When Dr. Diana Wood and Dr. Melanie Spooner decided to create a dentistry practice together 18 years ago, it was clear two great minds were thinking alike. They built a successful practice on the things they have in common: a love of dentistry and a love of the patients and families they share.

“I love being able to care for people, make a meaningful difference in their smile and health, and maintain long term relationships with them,” Spooner said.

In addition to regular checkups, Wood and Spooner provide a variety of services to create a healthy, beautiful mouth, including sedation dentistry, whitening, cosmetic enhancements, TMJ treatment, reconstructive dentistry, dental implants, sports and nightguards, crowns, fillings, veneers and more. Wood said she treats every patient like the most important patient in her day.

“Dentistry is challenging, it’s creative and it’s rewarding. I enjoy my patients and I especially enjoy seeing my patient’s finished product, whether it is a simple filling or a complicated veneer case,” Wood said.

One Wood and Spooner patient, Morris Middleton, said he always looks forward to his appointments and would gladly recommend them to friends.

“They are trustworthy, likable, completely professional and they always strive to provide the best possible dental care. I am happy to be a longtime patient and I consider the team my friends and partners in dental health,” Morris said in a testimonial.

Wood and Spooner is located at 502 Montgomery Highway, Suite 201. Visit woodandspooner.com or call 822-2808 for more information.