Women in Business: Dr. Christine Abenoja - Abenoja Orthodontics

Every time Dr. Christine Abenoja takes off a patient’s braces, it feels like a victory. She’s not just giving them straight teeth, but confidence that can last a lifetime.

Abenoja graduated with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Connecticut in 2005 and obtained a Master of Science and certificate in orthodontics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2008. She and her six-person staff see patients “ages 6 to 82” and treat a variety of orthodontic problems, including alignment, bite and jaw issues, sleep apnea and temporomandibular disorder (TMD).

“Having my own practice really allows me to practice the way I want to, to try new technology, to be cutting edge, to grow and build and serve the way I envision,” the Mountain Brook resident said.

Abenoja said the patients at her Liberty Park practice are always fun to work with, whether it’s children who are coming in for their first set of braces or adults wanting to improve their smile. Though there are many good orthodontists in Birmingham, she said it’s her attention to detail that sets her apart, along with the American Board of Orthodontics board certification she received in 2015, the highest possible standard in orthodontics. Only 25% of orthodontists in the US are board certified.

“A beautiful smile, that translates into confidence can open doors.” Abenoja said.

Abenoja Orthodontics is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30a.m. to 5 p.m.