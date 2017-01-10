Women in Business: Dr. Anne England - Vestridge Animal Clinic

Dr. England grew up in the Hoover/ Vestavia area, attending Berry High School before studying Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Her parents taught her to see integrity, dedication & honesty as guiding principles for her life. She brings those values to work every day at Vestridge Animal Clinic.

Dr. England’s combined love of animals & medicine led her into the veterinary field. She purchased Vestridge Animal Clinic from the original owner, Dr. S. Allen Price, in 2005. The practice has been in operation since 1968. Dr. England enjoys being able to direct the quality of care that she & her staff provide. “Our level of care, nursing care especially, is very high,” Dr. England says. Vestridge is a full service veterinary hospital limited to small animals (dogs & cats). From medicine, surgery, dermatology, & dentistry to the newest technological advances of laser therapy, digital radiography, cancer vaccine, Platlet Rich Plasma (PRP) & Autologous Stem Cell Therapy, Dr. England says she always wants to keep up with technological advances, but still provide different levels of treatment options for each individual case. Dr. England says,” there is new technology, old technology, & the best technology which is tailored to each particular case.”

Vestridge is one of a small group of veterinary hospitals in the U.S. that regularly performs PRP & Stem Cell therapy. These therapies harness the body’s own ability to heal, & have revolutionized the treatment of arthritis, disc disease, cruciate ligament tears, allergies, & a myriad of inflammatory & degenerative diseases. Dr. England has been highlighted in a national veterinary publication for her clinic’s work with Stem Cell & PRP therapy. Dr. England also stresses that just as important as technological advances, is the building of relationships with the pets & their owners.