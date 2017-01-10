Women in Business: Cheryl Williams - Birmingham Massage Couple

On their first date, Tom and Cheryl Williams found out they shared a common dream: both wanted to be massage therapists. After marrying in 2014 and Cheryl graduating from the Birmingham School of Massage in 2015, they opened Birmingham Massage Couple.

“I’m most proud that my husband and I had a dream, and we’re getting to live it,” Cheryl Williams said. “It’s so much fun to do it together.”

The couple are both licensed massage therapists and hold additional certifications in neuromuscular, deep tissue, Swedish and synergetic myofascial therapy. Birmingham Massage Couple offers single and couples massages, as well as FasciaBlasting, which can be used to treat cellulite and certain kinds of muscle stiffness.

With 28 years of previous experience in senior living care, Cheryl Williams said she has always enjoyed helping people. Clients come to Birmingham Massage Couple with various aches and pains, migraines, cellulite, fibromyalgia, injuries and more, and Cheryl Williams can help get them on the road to recovery.

She added that a good massage can often feel like magic in its results, but it’s all about knowing the right touch for every client.

“It’s no stress. You’re in the most calming atmosphere, which I create,” Cheryl Williams said. “The clients are so appreciative for whatever reason they’re coming.”

Birmingham Massage Couple chooses not to offer spa services as a way to keep their massages more affordable.

“Our goal is so that the average couple or average person can get a massage more frequently,” Cheryl Williams said.

Birmingham Massage Couple is located at 1776 Independence Court. Call 381-1645 or visit bhammassagecouple.com.