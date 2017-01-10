Women in Business: Carolyn Bedford - Construction Property Group, LLC

Carolyn Bedford and her team at Construction Property Group LLC want to personalize your renovation experience and make it "sparkle."

In an industry dominated by men, Bedford aims to set her business apart by never neglecting the details in a project.

"Being a woman in the construction industry is fun because my perspective is different," said Bedford. “I listen very closely to the people that I work with and I really help them to get all their needs met, and I think that the women really appreciate that I understand what they are trying to achieve in the spaces that I am trying to transform for them."

Bedford is proud to have a business in Vestavia and hopes to be a role model for not only her son and daughter but for young people on the community.

"I love being able to own a business and also be involved in the community," Bedford said. "I like being able to show both boys and girls a woman in a nontraditional role. I know it is inspiring to my daughter because it makes her feel like she can do anything she wants and it’s also good for the boys to see that women can go tear down walls and build them back up and then do the plumbing and electric, too."

While being a role model for tomorrow’s work force is important, Bedford believes the relationships she forms with her customers are the most important part of her job.

"I want people to know that it is incredibly important to me to have strong, meaningful relationships across my professional life and in the community," said Bedford. "That’s the reward and that comes from hard work, caring and commitment."

Contact Bedford and Construction Property Group at 332-4015 or cpgbuild.com.