Women in Business: Bridget Glasgow - ERA King Real Estate

Bridget Glasgow worked in education for several years before becoming a real estate agent at ERA King Real Estate. Once her youngest child began kindergarten, her passions and strengths led her into the new career path of real estate.

Glasgow has a vast knowledge of Birmingham and its suburbs, which is a valuable resource to all of her buyers and sellers. She is passionate about negotiating the best deals for her clients because she approaches each one as friends and family.

“I love helping someone find a new home or sell their old one and start a new chapter,” Glasgow said. “Sitting across the closing table watching a new couple, parents, grandparents, single moms or a recent college grad receive keys to their new home is exciting and knowing that I was able to help them out throughout the rigorous process is gratifying.”

Glasgow takes a different approach from other real estate agents in her relationships with clients.

“Any agent can stick a sign in your yard, but how many agents take the time to help you clean and stage your house, pet sit while you are away so the house can be shown, bring you supper before and after closing or pick up your dry cleaning?” Glasgow said.

Glasgow goes above and beyond in her work for all of her clients.

“At the end of the day, our job doesn't define who we are but how we treat people while doing our job does,” Glasgow said.

For more information, call 587-6161 or visit era.com/era-king-real-estate.