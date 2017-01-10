Women in Business: Ashley Moran - Moran's Rocky Ridge Hardware

At Rocky Ridge Hardware, Ashley Moran is sharing her love of do-it-yourself projects through a unique medium: chalk paint.

Rocky Ridge Hardware opened in the 1980s and Ashley Moran’s husband, Dan, purchased the shop in 2013. Since then, Moran said she had been interested in finding a way to get involved in the store but with four children, being a full-time employee wasn’t an option.

In 2015, Rocky Ridge Hardware began carrying Amy Howard chalk paint, and Moran saw her opportunity.

“That sounded like something that was right up my alley,” she said.

Moran attended Amy Howard training courses to learn more about how to use the paint and different ways to transform furniture. She created a niche in the store by using her knowledge to teach other aspiring do-it-yourselfers.

“It really taught me to expand on my love for getting my hands dirty,” Moran said. “It’s a real inexpensive way to take something you might not want or need or think you may be able to use, and transform it into something you can use.”

Since the hardware store began stocking this paint, Moran started hosting one daytime and one evening class a month, along with one-on-one consultations, so customers can see how the paints look, feel and work before buying.

“I teach the classes to get people in and get them working with the product, because it’s kind of daunting to read the back of the can and paint your cabinet,” Moran said.

She also has a “knowledge bar” every other week for customers to ask questions and try out the paint. With a unique item like chalk paint, Moran said customers want to feel comfortable asking questions and be confident that they know the answer. That’s what Rocky Ridge Hardware tries to provide with every product they sell.

“It’s all about personal service and that’s what Rocky Ridge Hardware is built on,” Moran said.

Moran has seen people of all ages come in specifically for Amy Howard paint and her knowledge of it. When they ask a question she can’t answer, Moran said she is always willing to take the time to find what they need.

“There’s no end to the possibilities of it,” Moran said. “I want you to make something you would actually use.”

Though chalk paint is Moran’s particular focus, Rocky Ridge Hardware also provides tools and supplies for a wide variety of home improvement projects, as well as house goods such as grills and coolers. While she never expected to work in the same business with her husband, Moran said she enjoys being part of the store and teaching two of her children about the family business as well.

“It’s truly a family business. We’re supported so well by our friends and our community and our schools and our churches. We’re so fortunate to have such strong community support. It makes all the difference,” she said.

Rocky Ridge Hardware is located at 3354 Morgan Drive. To learn more about chalk paint classes and other store services, call 979-5444, visit rockyridgehardware.com or find them on Facebook.