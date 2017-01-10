Women in Business: Angela Hayes - Angela Hayes Counseling

Angela Hayes, MS, ALC, NDD is a clinical mental health counselor. Hayes began to pursue counseling due to her passion and desire to help others overcome the many challenges in life. She received a graduate degree in counseling from Capella University in 2014. Hayes opened up her own practice, Angela Hayes Counseling, in Vestavia Hills in January 2016.

Hayes has a specialization in couples and family. Her clients include adolescents, adults, individuals, couples and families. She also provides counseling on anger management and stress management.

“My care for my clients is individualized and I make all my own appointments,” Hayes said. “My counseling services are unique because I provide a sliding scale payment plan and I work with clients on providing an affordable counseling budget so they can receive help.”

Recently, Hayes received her Licensed Professional Counselor credential. She was also a member of an International Honor Society for Professional Counselors while in school. Hayes has led Parent Awareness seminars on conflict resolution with your adolescent, anxiety and teen drama. Hayes has also spoke on mental health at a variety of women’s conferences.

“My services are designed to provide the most affordable and best one on one care for each individual client,” Hayes said. “I believe my counseling services can facilitate healing and help a client move forward to have a healthy, happy life.”

For more information, visit http://www.angelahayescounseling.com/home.html.

Angela Hayes Counseling, 4268 Cahaba Heights Court Suite 122, Vestavia Hills, call at (205) 222-9574, flexible appointments throughout the week.