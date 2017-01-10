Women in Business: Amy Lawson - RealtySouth

Amy Lawson, owner of Amy Lawson RealtySouth Vestavia, says she really takes pleasure in what she does for a living.

“I enjoy meeting new clients, and I also enjoy studying and learning the market,” she said.

It’s also fun and rewarding for Lawson to help someone sell a house or find a new home that’s right for them. “Especially first-time homebuyers and empty nesters trying to downsize,” she said.

And what is the Gadsden native’s biggest challenge? “Finding exactly what my client is looking for,” she said.

Fortunately, Lawson is more than equal to that challenge. She also draws on an impressive educational background.

Lawson, a resident of Vestavia Hills since 1993, earned an MBA in health-care administration and finance from the University of Alabama in 1990.

She graduated from the University Of Alabama School of Law in 1993.

“I practiced law right out of school, took some time off to have my children and then got my realtor’s license,” she says. “I’ve been selling real estate for the past 13 years.”

This varied training certainly helps Lawson the real estate business.

“My education helps tremendously with contract negotiations, as well as thinking outside the box,” she says. “Every closing is different. There’s never two alike.”

And in addition to helping clients sell their homes and find their next homes, Lawson enjoys using her business acumen. “I also watch the market for investments for investors,” she said.

Lawson also has three children – Sara, 21; Sam, 18; and Spencer, 17.