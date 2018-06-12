Vestavia Country Club golf course reopens after renovations

Vestavia Country Club members are able to play 18 holes once again, as the Club's golf course opened on June 1 after about 17 months of renovation.

VCC head golf professional Blanton Tessin said the renovations for the golf course were "wall to wall" and the work has also included resurfacing tennis courts and work on the clubhouse.

"Nothing was really left untouched," Tessin said.

The renovations included new irrigation systems to more efficiently control and retain water, as well as new zoysia grass that requires less watering and provides a "premier playing surface." Several greens and bunkers on the course were renovated, as well as a hole that incorporates the country club's pond. Tessin said this spot of the course will likely be the most "picturesque."

The renovations added a golf patio as well, Tessin said, which will be the spot for member events and the start and end point for golf tournaments.

This work is part of Phase II of the VCC's overall renovations. Phase II started in 2016 and the work on the golf course was estimated to cost $6.5 million at that time.

Learn more about the club at vestaviacc.com.