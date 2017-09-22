Swoon opens in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Owner Meredith Roberts and Melissa Lewis inside Swoon, which opened in Cahaba Heights.

A new clothing, home goods and gifts store opened in Cahaba Heights over the summer.

Swoon is the creation of Meredith Roberts, a Liberty Park resident who worked in personalized gift wholesale for about 12 years. She opened the Cahaba Heights Road store with a simple motto for choosing what products to stock.

“My rule of thumb is if I don’t wear it, use it in my home, carry it or want it as a gift, then I don’t put it in my store,” Roberts said. “I’ve really worked hard to find things that are different and you can’t find other places.”

Though the official grand opening was in August, Roberts said she had so many people stopping by to see the progress beforehand that she held a soft opening a few weeks earlier. Roberts said the community reaction has been surprisingly busy.

“We did not sit down, drink, eat, use the restroom all day, and it was pouring down rain,” she said of their first day. “So it was a good response.”

The goal of Swoon is to provide a one-stop place for quick gifts, fashion, furniture and decor, Roberts said, without having to leave Cahaba Heights.

“This is fun being able to be a part of the community. You get to interact with people, meet your neighbors,” Roberts said. “People are liking the things in the store, so I’ve been having a blast.”

As the store grows, Roberts wants to begin using part of the proceeds to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, as she did in her personalized gifts business. She also wants to give Swoon customer loyalty points that can be spent in support of different charities throughout the year.

Swoon is located at 3253 Cahaba Heights Road and can be found at facebook.com/shopandswoon, as well as on Instagram,@shopandswoon.