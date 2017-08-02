Satterfields among establishments participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week

Satterfields Restaurant in Cahaba Heights is joining the more than six dozen restaurants participating in the eighth annual Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Satterfields will be offering a $10 dinner and $40 dinner option, according to the event website, and is accompanied by offerings from some of Birmingham's biggest names.

This year's REV Birmingham event will run Aug. 11-20.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to residents of Birmingham and to the restaurants thatshape the unique food culture of our community,” REV district manager and week creator James Little said in a press release.

By supporting local businesses, diners will also be supporting local and regional farmers, as many of the restaurants are part of REV's Urban Food Project.

Special events will take place throughout the week around the Birmingham area. For more information, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com.