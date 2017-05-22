Vestavia native opening Mediterranean restaurant Za’atar at Pepper Place

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Local business owner Ashley Tarver of Copper Pot Kitchen plans to open a new Mediterranean-themed restaurant at Pepper Place called Za’atar Bar and Kitchen. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. The location will feature small plates that explore the flavors of more than 60 countries. Prev Next

Za’atar, sumac, Aleppo pepper and berbere are herbs and spices most American cooks are likely to be unfamiliar with.

But for Ashley Tarver, they represent the vibrant culture of the Mediterranean.

“What differentiates cultural cuisine are the spices used,” Tarver said.

This summer, Tarver will open her first restaurant, Za’atar Bar and Kitchen, at Pepper Place on 29th Street South.

The restaurant will feature small plates that explore the flavors of the more than 60 countries that make up the Mediterranean region.

“Everything from Tunisia to Morocco to Israel to Syria,” she said.

Diners will be able to create a custom meal of various small plates, from hummus and baba ghanoush to vegetable, meat and seafood dishes. There will also be a diverse beer, wine and cocktail menu for guests to pair with their foreign tastes.

The idea, Tarver said, is to bring a piece of the culture she was able to experience to Birmingham, where many may not otherwise have the opportunity to try certain dishes.

“I really fell in love with all of these herbs and spices that I’d never ever seen before,” she said. “That has kind of led me on this journey of exploring and finding the most exotic spices that I can find.”

Tarver grew up in Vestavia Hills before attending Rhodes College in Memphis. After studying abroad in Argentina and Spain, she said she decided to attend culinary school in Buenos Aires.

She then did a stage — an internship-like program — in Spain, where she was able to work in two three-Michelin-star restaurants.

In Birmingham, Tarver has worked at Hot and Hot Fish Club as well as Highlands Bar and Grill.

She later began her own catering business, cooking for small dinner parties. While catering, Tarver began concocting her own flavor-infused olive oils, and eventually she was able to begin selling them at Pepper Place Market.

“I was surprised how well they did,” she said. Now, Copper Pot Kitchen products are available in 300 stores nationwide.

As her businesses grew, Tarver’s home kitchen quickly became too small, and finding a suitable space was a challenge.

Tarver said she knows there are many other entrepreneurs in the city who also struggle with a lack of space. That’s why in the mornings before service, Za’atar’s kitchen will be open to aspiring chefs and food business owners to use.

“That’s just time that the restaurant is not being utilized, and I want to do it as a way to give back to my fellow food makers,” she said.

Za’atar is planning to open this summer, and those interested can follow the restaurant on Instagram at @zaatarbar for updates and information.

In the meantime, Tarver said she wanted to thank the community that has supported her throughout her career thus far.

“I want people to know how thankful I am to have the opportunity to be at Pepper Place,” she said. “I think it’s just such a special place in Birmingham.”