Health wanted

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. City Bowl employees assemble orders on Jan. 10. Though City Bowls has only been around for less than a year, the food truck has seen enough success that owner Cory Dill is planning to open a store front in Patchwork Farms later this year.

For Cory Dill, the health industry is a familiar place.

Dill, the owner of City Bowls, opened CrossFit McCalla in Bessemer when he was 21 years old and ran it for several years before embarking on his next adventure as a food truck owner.

After trying health food bowls in Miami, Dill and his wife Erin Dill began testing recipes of their own in their kitchen. They decided the concept was something they wanted to pursue, and in April 2017, they opened the windows of their purple City Bowls food truck.

“There are a lot of great food trucks in Birmingham, but none of them is really health conscious,” Dill said. “That’s why we went this route.”

The business did so well, Dill said, that he sold his CrossFit location just a few months after the truck opened.

“[City Bowls] consumed my life more than I was expecting it to, so we wanted to go all in on it,” he said. “I had CrossFit for six years and put it up for sale and it sold it quicker than I expected.”

Just eight months after opening City Bowls, the business expanded. Dill was approached by someone wanting to buy a franchise, and the City Bowls 2 truck — a blue food trailer similar to the original truck — began operating in December 2017. “I didn’t expect this to go where it’s been going,” Dill said. “It’s been a great venture so far.”

City Bowls brings a new concept to the Birmingham area, Dill said. They are best known for their acai bowls — pronounced ahh-sigh-ee – as can be seen on the side of their containers. The acai fruit is a Brazilian “super fruit” that is a well-known supplement recognized for its antioxidant, fiber and calcium content. Because the fruit is full of antioxidants and great for the immune system, Dill said, they are one of the bases for his bowls.

City Bowls also has a pitaya bowl, which has a base made of dragon fruit, with a sweeter taste than acai; a green bowl, which has a spinach base; and the powerhouse bowl, which has a base blended with almond milk and has peanut butter and protein powder. Each bowl is layered with granola and topped with fruit.

“The biggest thing that I like to let people know is that these aren’t desserts,” Dill said. “These are great meal replacements. You get protein and antioxidants and everything you need in one meal. Some people will get a bowl and have it for their dinner.”

With the success City Bowls has seen in less than a year, Dill said he decided to take the next step and open a storefront location. After looking around town, he chose to open his first brick and mortar store in Patchwork Farms, located off of Cahaba River Road in Vestavia Hills.

“Patchwork Farms fits into our demographic as far as clientele,” he said. “It’s a new and upcoming area and that whole space around Lifetime is tailored to the healthier side of things. We think it will be a good spot for us.”

The target opening date for the store, as of press time, is Feb. 3. The space will be around 1,300 square feet, and Dill said he plans to hire about 15 people to work in both the store and on the City Bowls truck. Because his business is family oriented, he said he, his mom or sister would be at each location at all times.

Dill said the new City Bowls website will be up and running soon, and his future plans are to open more storefront locations in and around the Birmingham area.

City Bowls will be at 3036 Healthy Way, Suite 100, next to GNC. For more information, search for “City Bowls” on Facebook.