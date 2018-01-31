Crestline Bagel to open Feb. 6

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Crestline Bagel Crestline Bagel The Cahaba Heights location of Crestline Bagel will open Feb. 6, 2018. × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of Crestline Bagel Leaf & Petal Development A new development on Crosshaven Drive will include Leaf & Petal garden shop, Crestline Bagel and El Zun Zun Latin restaurant. Prev Next

Crestline Bagel will open to the public next week in its second location. The new shop will be located in the "Leaf & Petal development," at 4117 Crosshaven Drive, between Ridgely Drive and Valley Park Road.

The shop will open on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The menu includes not only bagels, but also hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza bagels, muffins and other pastries, desserts and other items, as well as catering.

Both the Cahaba Heights and Mountain Brook locations are owned and operated by Jennifer and Ralph Yarbrough.

The bagel shop's neighbors in the Crosshaven development will include Leaf & Petal garden shop and El Zun Zun Latin restaurant.

Visit crestlinebagel.com for more information.