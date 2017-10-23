Preview of November Luncheon

× Expand Bruce Bright

November’s featured speaker will be Bruce Bright, President and CEO of Jefferson Title Corporation.

Bright is a retired colonel of the United States Marine Corps, where among other things he served as a fighter pilot, and before taking over at Jefferson Title founded a company that served business executives by providing performance and leadership coaching.

Bright will speak on business leadership and Veterans Day.

The November luncheon will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, beginning with networking at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start promptly at noon.

Reservations are $20 can be made online or by calling the chamber office at 823-5011. All reservations are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Late reservations are $25.