Preview of May Luncheon

Learn more about how to keep your business’s information secure at this month’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Carol Dodgen, the owner of Trussville-based Dodgen Security Consulting, will be the May luncheon speaker. Dodgen Security Consulting provides workplace training on handling attempted robberies, crime prevention, aggressive behavior and personal safety, as well as ATM security.

The luncheon will be May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vestavia Country Club. Registration is $20 per person and must be received the Friday before the luncheon.

Register online at vestaviahills.org or call 823-5011.