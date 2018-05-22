Preview of June Luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy website. Rear Adm. Bill Goodwin

The next Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce meeting will be June 12.

Vice Chair of Programming Scott Perry said the June speaker will be retired Rear Adm. Bill Goodwin, who served on the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan in the U.S. Navy.

Goodwin retired in 2010 after 35 years of service, and according to the U.S. Navy’s website, has been honored with the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and Navy Achievement Medal. Perry said Goodwin will speak to his experience aboard the aircraft carrier and other aspects of military service.

The luncheon will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., and the program will start at noon. Registration is $20 and must be made by 4 p.m. June 8. For more information, visit vestaviahills.org or call 823-5011