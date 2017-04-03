PHOTOS: Mason Music Celebrates 5th Anniversary

× 1 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Cahaba Heights was filled with the sound of rock music Saturday afternoon as Mason Music celebrated its 5th anniversary.

Student bands performed, along with a few staff members, in front of guests at the outdoor event while younger guests expressed themselves with sidewalk chalk.

Higher Ground Roasters provided coffee for party-goers, while the Tot Spot food truck and Steel City Pops were on hand for lunch.

The Cahaba Heights location was founded in 2012 by Will and Sarah Mason, after the couple's music lesson business continued to grow. Now, Mason Music offers lessons for kids of all ages in multiple locations throughout the greater Birmingham area.

Mason Music also has a Rock Band League, where students form actual bands which practice and perform in the community

The event was free, but guests had the opportunity to donate $5 to "Pie the Teacher," which benefited the Mason Music Foundation.