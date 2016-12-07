Patchwork Farms Publix officially open

× 1 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 2 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 3 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 4 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 5 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. During the ribbon cutting, store manager David Hazinski presented Habitat for Humanity Birmingham with $60,000, sponsoring one home build. × 6 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 7 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 8 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. Store manager David Hazinski speaks to those in attendance. × 9 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. × 10 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. During the ribbon cutting, store manager David Hazinski presented Habitat for Humanity Birmingham with $60,000, sponsoring one home build. × 11 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry offered greetings at the store opening. × 12 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. g one home build. × 13 of 13 Expand Erica Techo Patchwork Farms Publix Grand Opening The Patchwork Farms Publix held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Dec. 7. Prev Next

A small crowd gathered early this morning to welcome Vestavia Hills' newest Publix to the community. The Patchwork Farms Publix, located at 3040 Healthy Way, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 7 at 6:30 a.m.

"We're happy to be able to open this store in time for the holidays," said store manager David Hazinski. "We've been working hard to get the store ready for you because you only get one chance to make a first impression."

Hazinski started working for Publix in 1978, as a front service clerk at a store in Publix. This is the fourth Alabama store Hazinski has opened.

"My team and I have decades of experience with providing premier service for our customers and only providing fresh, exemplary products," Hazinski said. He also detailed some of the store's features and services, including a bakery, deli counter, pharmacy with drive-thru window and wifi throughout the store.

"On behalf of our city council and the citizens of Vestavia, we welcome Publix," said Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry. "We enjoy the partnership that we have with one other store in our city, and we're delighted to have this one here."

Hazinski also announced a donation from Publix Supermarket Charities to Habitat for Humanity. Publix Charities donated $5.5 million to the nonprofit organization, with $60,000 — the sponsorship of one build — going toward Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham. A check for a full house sponsorship was presented to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham President and CEO Charles Moore.

"Publix has been such a great partner for Habitat," Moore said. "Last year we built a house in the Pleasant Grove area ... We love to have our staff, your associates and those who love to come out and work with us. We'll start this house after the start of the year."

Following the ribbon cutting, shoppers and community members were welcomed into the store.

The Publix at Patchwork Farms will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.