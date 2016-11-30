Patchwork Farms Publix announces official opening

× Expand Courtesy of Blackwater Resources. Publix A partial site plan for the Publix at Patchwork Farms Shopping Center.

Publix Super Markets is opening a new store in Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 7, supplying Alabama with its 63rd location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and will feature greetings from Mayor Ashley Curry.

Located in the Patchwork Farms Shopping Center, the 45,000-square-foot space will contain the usual grocery, dairy and frozen food departments, as well as an anticipated 120 employees.

“Publix differentiates itself by providing excellent customer service, quality products and competitive prices,” Publix media and community relations manager Brenda Reid said. “Our knowledgeable associates are our secret ingredient that makes shopping a pleasure at Publix.”

The Publix at Vestavia Hills will also feature:

A full-service meat department offering custom cut and trim orders

A seafood counter with a variety of fresh fish and other seafood options

A bakery with an assortment of baked breads and desserts, including cakes, pies and cookies

A full-service deli providing made-to-order sub sandwiches, fried or rotisserie chicken and an array of Boar’s Head meat and cheese products

Publix Online Easy Ordering service for select deli and bakery items, accessible through the Publix App or by logging on to Publix.com

A product department for organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables

A full-service pharmacy with drive-thru window services

To kick off business for the new store, shoppers will have the opportunity to enter drawings throughout the store for free merchandise. A free bag of groceries valued at $25 will be awarded to the first 25 shoppers to spend $50.

“There will also be plenty of BOGO’S,” Reid said.

The Publix at Vestavia Hills will be located at 3040 Healthy Way at the Patchwork Farms Shopping Center. Business hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, go to www.corporate.publix.com.