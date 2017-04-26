Pair of friends bring ‘Texicana’ flavors to Vestavia

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Michel Le. Chargrilled tacos are the specialty at Texas Taco. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Michel Le. Texas Taco opened at 633 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia in March. Prev Next

Much of Texas Taco Grill’s story started with two friends fishing off the Tennessee River in Florence. Max Beasley cast a line alongside longtime friend Denis Gavlik, who happened to be a pretty good chef on the side.

“We grew up eating tacos,” said Beasley, who is originally from Florence but spent most of his life in Texas. He met Gavlik when they were both kids in Houston. “[Gavlik] started cooking with his family when we were back in high school.”

A couple years later, the pair — who have remained friends for 43 years — are sharing their chargrilled soft tacos, packed with premium, fresh ingredients, with Vestavia Hills.

Located at 633 Montgomery Highway, Texas Taco Grill officially opened its doors in early March. Since then, Beasley said business has been booming — especially on Friday and Saturday nights when they have live music.

“I like to call what we’re doing ‘Texicana,’” Beasley said. “It’s a blend of Americana and Texas flavor.”

Beasley said he decided to leave his previous business in Dallas and explore the restaurant industry in Birmingham when he saw how popular Mexican food was becoming on a national level.

It was only natural, he said, to tap Gavlik to be the restaurant’s head chef. “What motivated me to do this was two things,” Beasley said. “I saw how hot the category was, and I knew how good Denis’ food is.”

When Beasley began scoping out the local competition, he said he knew he and Gavlik could shake up the fast-casual dining experience with their flavors and preparation.

“I’ve eaten tacos from Huntsville to Montgomery and from Auburn to Tuscaloosa, and with the exception of one or maybe two places, nobody finishes their tortillas the right way,” he said. “They take it out of the package, steam it for a second, stuff it and serve it up.”

What separates Texas Taco Grill from others, Beasley said, is how it prepares their tortillas.

“You see that tortilla? You see how it’s charred?” Beasley said while scrolling through several photos of the restaurant’s menu options on his phone. “Well, you don’t really do it for presentation.”

It’s all about the flavor, he said.

When a tortilla is chargrilled, Beasley explained, the ingredients start smoking, bringing out more flavor in the process. All soft tacos served at Texas Taco Grill, he said, will be prepared in this fashion.

“We’re going to keep a narrow menu, but we’re going to do what we do very well,” he said. “So that means only using the freshest ingredients and preparing them well.”

Right now, Beasley said the menu is simple. Aside from gourmet soft tacos, Texas Taco Grill also serves fresh salsas and house-made queso and guacamole.

“We already know another taco or two we want to add,” he said.

Because the restaurant is in the heart of Vestavia off U.S. 31, Beasley said the focus will be on creating a family-friendly environment, offering a place where parents can come, bring their children and not worry about being too prim and proper, he said.

“We want this to be a place where everyone can go and enjoy something,” he said. “I raised three kids, and Denis raised two, so we appreciate a place like that.”

Texas Taco Grill is open Monday through Thursday for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.