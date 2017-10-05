On Tap Sports Cafe to open new location in Liberty Park

× Expand Courtesy of On Tap Sports Cafe and Liberty Park Joint Venture

As Liberty Park continues to grow, residents of the area and those just visiting will soon have a new place to watch a game or grab a burger as On Tap Sports Cafe opens its fifth location.

On Tap has four locations around the Birmingham metro area, including downtown Birmingham, the Galleria in Hoover, Inverness and Fultondale. The sports and draft bar offers a variety of food and beverage options, some locations with upwards of 100 beer options, and offers high-definition televisions for viewing sports of all kinds.

General Manager Todd Beegle said that the Liberty Park location would be similar to the other four, but would likely include a reservable private room, which would be unique to this location. He said the location may also have a more extensive beverage menu as well.

The restaurant will be part of the 700 acres, the next major development in the Liberty Park master plan.

Beegle said that the increasing activity in the Liberty Park area was attractive to him and his team, so when he was approached about the opportunity he was very interested.

"It's just a growing area out there," he said.

Beegle said that the location should open in mid-to-late 2018.

For more information about On Tap and its current locations, visit ontapsportscafe.com.