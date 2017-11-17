New taco restaurant settles in

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Rigaud Lee, left, and Mike Ghareeb recently opened a Chronic Tacos in the Patchwork Farms area of Vestavia.

Mike Ghareeb and Rigaud Lee were childhood friends in Massachusetts who both spent time living in California. So, naturally, the tandem decided to start a taco restaurant in Alabama.

In July, Ghareeb and Lee opened Chronic Tacos at 3066 Healthy Way in Patchwork Farms. It is the California-based chain’s second in-state location; the other is in Orange Beach.

“We decided we were going to do something together, and I knew that Chronic Tacos had rebranded themselves to create a national marketing campaign,” Lee said. “We thought it would be a perfect fit.”

Ghareeb and Lee were familiar with the Chronic Tacos brand as a result of their stints on the West Coast. The restaurant serves Baja, California-style fare that is made to order. Menu items include tacos, burritos, bowl-ritos, quesadillas, tortas and salads that can be personalized with a number of toppings.

“The real kicker for us is the fact we offer a seafood option,” Lee said. “A lot of our competitors are doing just traditional proteins — chicken, steak, some kind of pork. We do mahi-mahi fish, either beer-battered or pan-seared, and shrimp as well. That’s our key distinction.”

Chronic Tacos also offers an all-day breakfast option, along with specialty items such as potato tacos, taquitos and Chronic fries.

Ghareeb and Lee plan to open another location in downtown Birmingham early next year. It will be located on the corner of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and Fifth Avenue South.

Chronic Tacos is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 967-4900 or visit chronictacos.com.