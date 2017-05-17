New restaurants opening at Patchwork Farms this summer

× Expand Courtesy of Blackwater Resources. Publix A partial site plan for the Publix at Patchwork Farms Shopping Center.

Patchwork Farms is getting a couple more food options this summer, as two fast-casual chains plan to open locations at the site.

Baha Burger and Chronic Tacos are both planning on opening new locations at Patchwork Farms in July, said Blackwater Resources leasing manager Miller Terry.

Chronic Tacos, a choose-your-adventure Mexican grill with roots in California, will open its second Alabama location at Patchwork. The other location is in Orange Beach, but Terry said he is under the impression the company wants to expand into central and north Alabama.

Baha Burger, which has a location on Chace Circle in Hoover, was originally going to open a new location in Cahaba Heights, but Terry said that with the growth in the Patchwork area, the restaurant opted for a different location.

Terry said that with the opening in 2015 of Grandview Medical Center, the recently announced move of Southern Company to the Colonnade and the addition of apartment communities in and near Patchwork Farms, he thinks that food companies are recognizing the potential for success.

“I think a lot of these restaurants are realizing there’s business to be had,” he said.

The restaurants are expected to open at some time in July, Terry said, and Smoothie King is already open next to Publix, along with several other tenants.

“[But] everybody’s excited about the food tenants,” he said.