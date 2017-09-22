Metro Diner coming to Vestavia

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metro Diner. “Yo Hala on the Square,” a challah bread prepared like French toast and served with a mixture of fruits, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup.

A new eatery is coming to the area near Vestavia Hills City Hall later this year.

Metro Diner, which opened a location in Inverness earlier this year, has announced its third Alabama location will be at 1088 Montgomery Highway, opening this fall.

The 4,800-square-foot restaurant will be hiring about 100 full-time and part-time employees, according to Todd Ianiello, Metro Diner’s joint venture partner for the Alabama and Florida Panhandle region.

In addition to the Vestavia and Inverness restaurants, Metro Diner has locations in Tuscaloosa, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are also opening a Madison, Alabama, location this winter.

Their breakfast menu includes standards such as steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, omelettes, benedicts, waffles and French toast, as well as breakfast sandwiches, the breakfast pie and “Yo Hala on the Square,” which is challah bread prepared like French toast and served with a mixture of fruits, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup.

Breakfast is served all day, but Metro Diner also has a lunch and dinner menu that includes plated meat-and-sides meals, chicken pot pie, salads, burgers, sandwiches and soups.

“Vestavia is a wonderful growing area with tons of great neighborhoods and businesses. Our team is proud to provide a family-friendly atmosphere and serve up comfort food where we will turn our diners into regulars,” Ianiello said.

The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to metrodiner.com.