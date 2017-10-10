Mayor gives State of the City speech at chamber luncheon

× Expand Emily Featherston Mayor Ashley Curry details his first year in office at the October chamber luncheon.

A lot can happen in a year — that's why the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce traditionally dedicates the October monthly luncheon to an update from the city's mayor.

The State of the City address was given by Mayor Ashley Curry at the luncheon Tuesday, and Curry said he wanted to do something different.

Rather than personally detailing all of the high points of the year on his own, Curry explained that the city's communications team had put together a video.

In the video, different city staff members, including City Manager Jeff Downes, civil engineer Lori Beth Kearley, assistant finance director George Sawaya and others described the changes that have taken place over the last year, from stormwater infrastructure projects to economic development.

"What's the state of our city?" Curry asked, rhetorically.

He answered his own question by referring to Vestavia being ranked No. 1 by Area Vibes as the most livable city in Alabama, a distinction based on crime rate, amenities, cost of living, quality of education and other factors.

The "livability" of Vestavia, Curry said, comes from stats such as a 60 percent reduction in property crimes since 2011 thanks to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, or the Library in the Forest being named one of the top libraries in the Birmingham metropolitan area.

"I'm proud of the customer service our departments provide our city," Curry said.

Looking into his second year, Curry said he and the council want to focus on finalizing and beginning to implement the Community Spaces Plan, dealing with infrastructure issues and continuing to increase communication with the public.

But specifically for him, Curry said, he wants to take on the opioid crisis facing Vestavia and beyond.

"This is one that I initiated and that I'm deeply concerned about," he said.

Curry said he would be coming together with VHPD Chief Dan Rary and VHFD Chief Marvin Green to brainstorm ways the city can actively fight the issue in the next year, and that he would be reaching out to State Attorney General Steve Marshall.

In closing, Curry thanked the city staff for supporting his and the council's efforts over the last year, and the residents of Vestavia for their support.

"Thank you once again for entrusting me as your mayor," he said. "I'm truly humbled to serve you."